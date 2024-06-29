Big Venti Celebrates His Album Release in High Fashion at Skybar on the Illustrious Sunset Strip

How To Be A Boss Album Release Party at Skybar

Exclusive event highlights rising rap star's latest success with glamour and style.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sunset Strip was abuzz with excitement on Wednesday as 200 VIP guests gathered at the iconic Skybar Los Angeles to celebrate the release of BIG VENTI's latest album, "How To Be A Boss," which recently debuted in the Top 5 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts. The event, hosted by Hollywood label Party Hills Music, was a night to remember, filled with glamour, live performances, and exclusive experiences.

The evening kicked off with a dazzling red carpet entrance, where the arriving VIP guests were photographed. Skybar, renowned for its beautiful lighting, poolside seating, and luxurious bottle service tables, provided the perfect backdrop for this high-profile celebration.

BIG VENTI, known for his bass-driven, raspy rap vocals and energetic performances, was the star of the night. He headlined the event with a powerful performance of his fan-favorite single, "MAMBA BLACKOUT," accompanied by a live guitarist, adding a unique and electrifying element to the show.

Throughout the evening, guests were treated to two full DJ sets that kept the energy high as guests vibed out to the music. In addition to the DJ sets, five talented performing artists took the stage, some incorporating live instruments into their performances, creating a dynamic and engaging musical experience.

One of the highlights of the night was BIG VENTI autographing physical copies of his album for the attendees. This personal touch allowed fans to connect with the artist on a more intimate level, taking home a piece of the memorable evening.

Based in Los Angeles, BIG VENTI is a multi-talented recording artist, entrepreneur, and trendsetter. As the founder of Party Hills Music and creator of the "Party Hills Idol" competition, he has fostered a vibrant community of artists and fans. Known for his distinctive sound, which blends elements of rap, trap, and dance, BIG VENTI's witty lyrics and double-time flows resonate with fans of artists like Rick Ross, Future, and DaBaby.

BIG VENTI's debut rap album, "PARTY HILLS," established his presence in the music scene by charting at #4 on iTunes. He further demonstrated his versatility with his dance album, "BY THE WAY," which topped the iTunes Dance chart at number one. His recent success with "How To Be A Boss," debuting at #5 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart, solidifies his growing influence in the industry.

Featured in prominent publications such as Lyrical Lemonade, This Is 50, and YourEDM, BIG VENTI's music has received widespread acclaim. He’s performed across the nation and has been featured on platforms like Anghami Live Radio, with his hit song "PARTY HILLS" in rotation on Virgin Radio.

Beyond music, BIG VENTI's impact extends into fashion as the owner and chief designer of Party Hills Apparel, where his bold and original style defines the brand.

As BIG VENTI continues to innovate and inspire, fans eagerly anticipate what he will bring next. The celebration at Skybar marked the success of his latest album and the continued rise of a multi-faceted artist poised to make even greater waves in the music and fashion industries.

For more information about BIG VENTI and his latest release, "How To Be A Boss," visit www.howtobeabossalbum.com.