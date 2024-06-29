Gig Economy Platforms Market to Witness Phenomenal Growth
Gig Economy Platforms
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Gig Economy Platforms market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.28% from 2023 to 2030.
The Latest Released Gig Economy Platforms market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Gig Economy Platforms market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Gig Economy Platforms market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Task Rabbit (United States), Fiverr International Ltd. (Israel), Bellhop, Inc. (United States), DoorDash (United States), Favor Delivery (United States), Contently (United States), Guru.com (United States), Handy (United States), Rover (United States), Crowdspring (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Gig Economy Platforms market size is estimated to increase by USD Million at a CAGR of 16.28% from 2023 to 2030. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD Million
Gig Economy Platforms Market Overview
Gig economy platforms refer to online platforms or digital marketplaces that connect individuals (freelancers or gig workers) with short-term, flexible job opportunities or "gigs." These platforms facilitate the exchange of services, allowing individuals to offer and find temporary work, often through mobile apps or websites. Examples include Uber, TaskRabbit, and Upwork.
Market Trends
Continued growth of the gig economy, expansion into new service categories, and increased focus on worker rights and benefits.
Market Drivers
Changing work preferences, demand for flexible work arrangements, and the rise of digital platforms connecting freelancers with employers.
Market Opportunities:
Enhancing platform usability and security, expanding into emerging markets, and addressing regulatory challenges to ensure sustainable growth.
Major Highlights of the Gig Economy Platforms Market report released by HTF MI
The Gig Economy Platforms Market is segmented by Global Gig Economy Platforms Market Breakdown by Application (Household Use, Commercial Use) by Type (Transportation Services, Delivery Services, Household Services, Professional Services, Creative Services, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Gig Economy Platforms Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Gig Economy Platforms
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Task Rabbit (United States), Fiverr International Ltd. (Israel), Bellhop, Inc. (United States), DoorDash (United States), Favor Delivery (United States), Contently (United States), Guru.com (United States), Handy (United States), Rover (United States), Crowdspring (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
