Treasury and IRS announce final regulations on how to report and pay the corporate stock repurchase excise tax

IR-2024-179, June 28, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today issued final regulations that provide taxpayers and tax professionals with guidance on how to report and pay the 1 percent excise tax owed on corporate stock repurchases.

The Inflation Reduction Act imposed a new excise tax on stock repurchases equal to 1 percent of the aggregate fair market value of stock repurchased by certain corporations during the taxable year, subject to adjustments. The stock repurchase excise tax applies to repurchases after Dec. 31, 2022.

These final regulations require that the stock repurchase excise tax be reported on Form 720, Quarterly Federal Excise Tax Return, due for the first full calendar quarter after the end of the corporation’s taxable year, with the Form 7208, Excise Tax on Repurchase of Corporate Stock, attached. The Form 7208 is used to figure the amount of stock repurchase excise tax owed.

Forms 720 and 7208 due for taxable years ending after Dec. 31, 2022, and on or before June 30, 2024, must be filed by the third quarter due date for Form 720, which is Oct. 31, 2024.

If a corporation has more than one taxable year ending after Dec. 31, 2022, and on or before June 30, 2024, the corporation should file a single Form 720 with two separate Forms 7208 (one for each taxable year) attached by Oct. 31, 2024.

The final regulations affect publicly traded domestic corporations that repurchase their stock or whose stock is acquired by certain affiliates after Dec. 31, 2022. The regulations also affect certain publicly traded foreign corporations that repurchase their stock or whose stock is acquired by certain affiliates after Dec. 31, 2022.

More information can be found on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 page on IRS.gov.