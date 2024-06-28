Submit Release
Stream Advisory Rescinded for Smoky Hill River located East of Salina, Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for Smoky Hill River from Salina east to the confluence with the Saline River that was issued on June 26.

The stream advisory was the result of operational issues at the Salina Wastewater Treatment Facility. The City has already resolved the issues.

Water sampling indicates that tested bacteria and contaminant levels are within normal range.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for primary (swimming) contact and livestock use. 

