Pedigree Mortgage Corporation Unveils A Fiduciary Approach To Mortgage Origination Services

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pedigree Mortgage Corporation unveils a fiduciary approach to mortgage origination services.

Pedigree Mortgage Corporation (PMC), a California based mortgage broker (NMLS #2482922, #1518148, DRE #02031421) is introducing a boutique mortgage origination fiduciary service. With access to the national mortgage pricing engine the company will continuously monitor the movements in mortgage interest rates post loan closing to advise clients of mortgage refinancing opportunities. On the surface, a low thirty-year fixed rate mortgage on your home may appear to be the answer to all your mortgage problems but recent events have shown that you are still impacted by changes in life’s journey, the turbulence in the economy and the capital markets. As a result, the mortgage on your home is an integral part of your financial portfolio and should be recognized as such. It is pertinent to note that major banks have recently started shutting down local branches in the communities that they currently serve and with the fragmented delivery system in the mortgage market related to Qualified Mortgages (QM) and Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM), potential borrowers should have an expert on their side. Pedigree Mortgage Corporation is offering the service as a part of the overall relationship.

Iffy Okechukwu, the President of Pedigree Mortgage Corporation is a retired veteran banker with extensive experiences in consumer, business and financial advisory services garnered over decades of employment with major financial institutions (Wells Fargo-VP/Commercial Loan Officer), (Citibank-VP Credit Manager) Chase-VP/BDO) and major brokerage houses (Merrill Lynch Bank of America-VP Business Financial Advisor) and Morgan Stanley-Financial Advisor CPFA).

