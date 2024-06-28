John Batsis Presents at RCCN Workshop on Nutrition and Aging Biology

John Batsis, MD

Dr. John Batsis recently presented at the National Institute on Aging’s Research Centers Collaborative Network Workshop on Nutrition and Aging Biology in San Francisco. He spoke on GLP-1 Receptor Agonists’ Effect in Older Adults. Dr. Batsis’ UNC colleague Danae Gross also gave presentation at the conference. Her talk was entitled Diet, Sarcopenia, and Obesity. This year’s RCCN Workshop is the tenth edition of the workshop.