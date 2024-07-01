JC Sports Houston Celebrates 10 Years of Impactful Youth Sports Education
Houston, TX - June 26, 2024 - JC Sports Houston is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary since opening its doors in the summer of 2014.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JC Sports Houston is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary since opening its doors in the summer of 2014. Founded by Cesar and Jennifer Coronel, JC Sports began as a small indoor sports center aimed at teaching toddlers and youth the fundamentals of soccer and baseball in a fun, educational environment. What started in a modest 5,000 square-foot warehouse has grown into an 11,000 square-foot facility, marking a decade of dedication to community and youth sports development.
"When we started JC Sports, we envisioned a place where children could learn sports fundamentals while having fun," said Jennifer Coronel, reflecting on their journey. "Despite early challenges and skepticism, we persevered, driven by our passion to provide quality sports education."
The Coronels' commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. Over the years, JC Sports has evolved into a leading youth organization in the Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita areas, offering programs in soccer, baseball, and basketball. Their unique approach focuses on teaching foundational skills before advancing into competitive environments, setting them apart from traditional sports programs.
"We're incredibly proud of how far we've come," shared Cesar Coronel. "From surviving the challenges of COVID-19 to expanding our facility and partnering with Villarreal CF for competitive soccer, every milestone has reinforced our mission to nurture young athletes."
Highlighting their growth, JC Sports now includes the JC Sports Soccer Lab, equipped with cutting-edge technology tailored for high school, college, and professional players. This facility has hosted top athletes such as Jane Campbell, Kristie Mewis, and other notable figures in the soccer world.
Looking ahead, JC Sports aims to continue its legacy by not only training exceptional athletes but also preparing young individuals for future careers within their organization.
"We're excited about the future," added Jennifer Coronel. "Our focus now includes empowering our students to become coaches and employees, fostering a new generation of sports educators and professionals."
For more information about JC Sports Houston and their programs, visit or contact 281-624-6867.
Contact:
Jennifer Coronel
Email: Manager@jcsportshouston.com
Phone: 281-624-6867
Follow us on social media:
Facebook: @jcsportshouston
Instagram: @jcsportshouston
Twitter: @jcsportshouston
Cesar Coronel
JC Sports
+1 281-624-6867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
JC Sports Houston 10 year anniversary testimonials