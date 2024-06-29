SABESP ANNOUNCES THE EXISTENCE OF A REFERENCE INVESTOR
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP (the “Company”) (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) on June 21, 2024, filed a registration statement with the Brazilian Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), respectively, in respect of a global offering that consists of an international offering outside Brazil and a concurrent public offering in Brazil (the “Global Offering”) of common shares of the Company (the “Shares”), including Shares represented by American Depositary Shares, evidenced by American Depositary Receipts.
As described in the preliminary prospectus filed with the Commission, the State of São Paulo (the “Selling Shareholder”) initiated a process to select a reference investor to purchase a certain number of common shares from the Selling Shareholder, contingent on satisfaction of a minimum price condition.
The qualification stage for the selection of a finalist reference investor by the Selling Shareholder has been completed. We have been informed by the Selling Shareholder that a single reference investor has qualified as a finalist and will be subject to the bookbuilding process. This finalist reference investor is a consortium led by Equatorial Energia S.A., a Brazilian energy distribution company. The price submitted by the consortium is R$67.00 per share, which would result in a total investment of approximately R$6.9 billion. On or around the closing of the Global Offering, the finalist reference investor, if any, will enter into an investment agreement with the Selling Shareholder substantially in the form set out in the Exhibit hereto.
The Company will inform its shareholders and the market regarding any further developments with respect to the Global Offering in accordance with applicable regulations.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br