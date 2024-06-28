Submit Release
FEMA Extends Helpline's Hours of Operation

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Survivors who need disaster assistance now have more hours in the day to contact FEMA. The FEMA Helpline is 800-621-3362, and it now operates from 7 a.m. to midnight, ET, seven days a week to help those impacted by disasters. Callers can get help with their applications, appeals and general inquiries.

Calling the Helpline is just one way to contact FEMA. Homeowners and renters in designated counties can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to apply. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For those who were impacted by the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is July 22, 2024.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

