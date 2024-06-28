Submit Release
News Search

There were 241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,574 in the last 365 days.

Roundabout in Kilauea on Kuhio highway

Posted on Jun 28, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of a roundabout being constructed in Kilauea on Kūhiō Highway at Kalamania Road and Kolo Road.

Goodfellow Brothers will be taking on this $12 million project which will have a new drainage system and improvements for pedestrians. Construction began in May 2024 and is currently relocating utilities, potholing of the waterline, and installing a dust fence. Completion of the roundabout is December 2025.

Lane closures have not yet begun. See our weekly list for lane closure updates, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

###

You just read:

Roundabout in Kilauea on Kuhio highway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more