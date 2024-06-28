Roundabout in Kilauea on Kuhio highway

Main, News Posted on Jun 28, 2024 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of a roundabout being constructed in Kilauea on Kūhiō Highway at Kalamania Road and Kolo Road.

Goodfellow Brothers will be taking on this $12 million project which will have a new drainage system and improvements for pedestrians. Construction began in May 2024 and is currently relocating utilities, potholing of the waterline, and installing a dust fence. Completion of the roundabout is December 2025.

Lane closures have not yet begun. See our weekly list for lane closure updates, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

###