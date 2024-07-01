Jackson, Mississippi is More Beautiful, Cleaner Thanks to PDT Logistics
Since 2021, the productivity-driven company has contributed nearly $100K of in-kind services
Thanks to community-minded companies like PDT Logistics we are returning luster and beauty to the City of Jackson while fueling economic and workforce development.”UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson is a cleaner, more beautiful place thanks to PDT Logistics, a community-minded, productivity-driven, women-owned business that specializes in services ranging from mowing and waste disposal to chemical cleaning, demolition, hydro blasting, sandblasting, masonry and more.
— Jackson, MS Mayor Chokwe Lumumba
When visitors to Cedar Lawn Cemetery couldn’t see the headstones due to the overgrown, waist-high grass jungle, PDT Logistics stepped in to mow the grounds of the historic cemetery built in 1899. Crews from the company have spent more than two weeks manicuring the 90-acre resting place – all volunteer, and in-kind.
“We are dedicated to keeping Jackson – and its historic landmarks – beautiful and making our city and communities a better place to live,” said Tamika Bradley, owner of PDT Logistics. “We strive to make the midstate a clean, inviting, thriving and a safe live-work-play environment. Our vision is to be a catalyst for economic development and growth and to restore luster to downtown Jackson and across the metroplex. It all starts with clean streets, manicured greenways and well-lit, safe neighborhoods. It’s time to stop trashing Jackson and open the door to an even greater quality of life and economic vitality for our city.”
When illegal dumping plagued the Metroplex last year, PDT Logistics partnered with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba in the city’s “Stop Trashing Jackson” campaign to clean-up debris and dumpsites, beautify the city, update needed infrastructure and open the city to additional economic investment.
“We must keep our streets, neighborhoods and historic areas clean and pristine,” Mayor Lumumba said. “Thanks to community-minded companies like PDT Logistics we are returning luster and beauty to the City of Jackson while fueling economic and workforce development. We are also arming our residents with pride of ownership when it comes to their community."
When Jackson faced a garbage collection crisis in 2023 due to a contract dispute, PDT Logistics came to the rescue and removed trash from Jackson neighborhoods.
Since 2021, the company – which is licensed in more than 30 trades by the Mississippi Board of Contractors – has contributed nearly $100,000 of in-kind services to keep the capitol city gleaming, clean and beautiful.
About PDT Logistics
PDT Logistics, LLC was founded in Jackson, Mississippi in 2016 as a productivity-driven, women-owned, corporation that specializes in the organization, execution and management of professional services with clients’ goals as its number one priority. Services include chemical cleaning, clearing, grubbing and snagging, demolition, hydro blasting & sandblasting, masonry, mowing and waste disposal. PDT Logistics extends these services individually and collectively in facilities maintenance management, building services, and property rehabilitation through a team of qualified personnel with more than 20 years of experience. The company is licensed in more than 30 trades by the Mississippi Board of Contractors.
Todd Smith
Deane | Smith
+1 615-202-7944
email us here