ST Johnsbury Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash w/ Injury

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4004853

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: St. Johnsbury             

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2024 @ 1554 Hours

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Exit 21 South Bound Off Ramp

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alexander Bosse

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dalton, NH

 

PASSENGER: Morgan Stuart

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Journey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: Littleton Regional Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash at exit 21 off ramp on I – 91 south.  Troopers, St Johnsbury Police Department, Vermont Fish and Game, and St Johnsbury Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash.  The passenger Morgan Stuart (20) was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and partially ejected receiving multiple minor lacerations.  Stuart was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for her injuries.  Troopers determined the operator Alexander Bosse (23) was driving too fast for conditions and failing to maintain lane of travel.  

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

