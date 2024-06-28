ST Johnsbury Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4004853
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2024 @ 1554 Hours
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Exit 21 South Bound Off Ramp
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alexander Bosse
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dalton, NH
PASSENGER: Morgan Stuart
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Journey
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: Littleton Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash at exit 21 off ramp on I – 91 south. Troopers, St Johnsbury Police Department, Vermont Fish and Game, and St Johnsbury Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash. The passenger Morgan Stuart (20) was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and partially ejected receiving multiple minor lacerations. Stuart was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for her injuries. Troopers determined the operator Alexander Bosse (23) was driving too fast for conditions and failing to maintain lane of travel.
