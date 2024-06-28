Oversized Load to Move Through East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling between Morgan County and Sullivan County should be aware of roadway activities which will have an effect on traffic.

Beginning on Sunday evening, June 30, an oversized load currently on US 27 in Morgan County will begin to be moved to Sullivan County. This transport will take place nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 and Monday, July 1.

The oversized load is 20 feet wide, 229 feet long, 17 feet tall and approximately 410,000 pounds. Tennessee Highway Portal officers will provide escort along the route.

The route for the oversized load is as follows: US 27S in Oakdale, crossover to opposite side of the road onto SR 61E, then Winter Gap Road, Railroad Avenue, and Knox Street to SR 62E in Oak Ridge, crossover to opposite side of the road onto SR 170, then US 25W to SR 61E, US 441S, SR 33N, to US 25E (southbound), in Bean Station, then a left onto West Main Street East, to US 11W North in Church Hill, crossover to opposite side of the road onto SR 346 NE (Carters Valley Road), then US 23S to Exit 4B, on to SR 93, to SR 126N, to Lincoln Street North, and onto 12th Street in Kingsport.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

