Roundtable Applauds SCOTUS Chevron Decision: Federal Agencies Have Too Much Power

In 6-3 and 6-2 rulings today, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Court’s 1984 decision in Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, which gave federal agencies unchecked power at the expense of the legislative branch and the American public.

Philanthropy Roundtable Senior Vice President Elizabeth McGuigan responded to the Court’s decision:

“In today’s landmark decision on Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Relentless, Inc. v. Department of Commerce, the Supreme Court sent a clear message: federal agencies have too much power,” says Philanthropy Roundtable senior vice president Elizabeth McGuigan. “While we won’t know the true impact of this decision on philanthropy for quite some time, we do know this will go a long way in curbing the power of the administrative state, preserving the freedom of Americans to give to causes they support without government intervening. The overturning of the Chevron doctrine has the potential to impact rules and tax regulations governing nonprofits and we look forward to being part of the conversation.”

