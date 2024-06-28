Attorney General Bird Announces Iowa One Call Settlement with MidAmerican, Mediacom, and CenturyLink

DES MOINES – Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a settlement with MidAmerican, Mediacom, and CenturyLink over compliance with Iowa’s One Call law.

Iowa law requires that excavators give proper notice before excavations to protect underground infrastructure and prevent injury. Owners and operators of underground facilities are then required to timely and accurately locate and mark their facilities. Inaccurate locate markings can cause damage to underground facilities that may lead to injury. Homeowners and businesses may also face higher costs and delays for their projects as a result of untimely locate responses.

In May 2021, the State issued warning letters to MidAmerican, Mediacom, and CenturyLink regarding their companies’ failures to adequately address untimely and inaccurate locating of their underground facilities. The State continued to receive complaints after the letters were issued and conducted an investigation. Each of the companies were receptive, engaged, and proactive throughout the State's investigation and provided data and information regarding their locate performance through USIC. MidAmerican, in particular, provided several pieces of information that were critical to the State’s investigation. While the investigation discovered significant violations of Iowa’s One Call law, all three companies have also made drastic improvements in their locating and marking performance and compliance.

“As Attorney General, it is always my mission to keep Iowans safe,” said Attorney General Bird. “Iowa’s One Call law protects workers from dangers such as hitting a gas pipe or electric line. This resolution with MidAmerican, Mediacom, and CenturyLink is a major step in helping us to protect Iowans and underground infrastructure. We appreciate each company’s continued cooperation.”

As part of the settlement, MidAmerican, Mediacom, and CenturyLink will each pay $50,000 in civil penalties by August 1.

Read the full settlement here.

