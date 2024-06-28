Statement by Premier King on Canada Day

CANADA, June 28 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement recognizing Canada Day:

“On July 1st, we will join Canadians from coast to coast in celebrating Canada Day. Prince Edward Island has a proud place in the story of Canada, from the Charlottetown Conference to the present day.

We recognize that Canada was built on the traditional lands of Indigenous Peoples, whose history stretches back millennia. As we prepare to celebrate, we also recommit ourselves to the path of reconciliation.

I encourage you all to join in the vibrant Canada Day celebrations happening throughout our beautiful province. From festivals in Charlottetown to community events in our smallest towns, there's no shortage of ways to express your Island pride. Let's come together, whether at a parade, a concert, or a backyard barbecue, to make this Canada Day one to remember."