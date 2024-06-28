Senate Passes Singleton Bill to Require Insurance Coverage for Athletic Prosthetics 

TRENTON – In an effort to better support residents with disabilities, the Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would require insurance coverage for certain athletic orthotics and prosthetics.

“Sports provide physical, mental, and social benefits, and are incredibly impactful on the lives of children and adults alike. Sadly, individuals with prosthetics often lead more sedentary lives or risk injury when using improper devices because of the high cost of a second prosthetic, which are not covered by insurance,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “This legislation will expand the horizons for residents with physical disabilities throughout the state, and most especially for kids who simply want to play.”

The bill, S-1439, would require health benefits coverage for an additional orthotic or prosthetic appliance deemed necessary by an individual’s physician to facilitate engagement in physical and recreational activities.

While certain nonprofits in the United States are dedicated to offering donated orthotic and prosthetic care that remains uncovered by insurance, their collective efforts fall short of meeting the needs of over two million individuals living with limb loss, along with countless others dealing with limb difference and mobility impairment.

The Senate passed the bill with a unanimous vote.