Singleton, McKnight Resolution to Designate June as ‘Gun Violence Awareness Month’ Approved by Senate

TRENTON – Aiming to raise awareness of gun violence and gun safety, as well as to remember the victims of gun violence, the New Jersey Senate advanced a resolution sponsored by Senators Troy Singleton and Angela McKnight that would designate June of each year as “Gun Violence Awareness Month”.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 40,000 Americans die each year from gun violence,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “Moreover, gun violence has recently become the leading cause of death for American children, rising 50 percent between 2019 and 2021. The designation of this month as ‘Gun Violence Awareness Month’ will help promote the remembrance of these victims, and promote the responsible usage and storage of firearms to prevent more needless tragedies from occurring.”

The resolution, SJR-45, notes that firearm violence has become an epidemic in the United States, and that firearms are a leading cause of death for both children and women in instances of domestic violence. In recognition of that, and the rising rate of firearm deaths, the resolution seeks to encourage citizens’ efforts to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence and encourage appropriate awareness activities and programs to take place in the month of June.

The resolution was passed in an 37-3 vote.