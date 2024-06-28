Arizona PBS, Center for the Future of Arizona partner to educate voters ahead of November election

Arizona PBS and the Center for the Future of Arizona have partnered to educate voters ahead of the general election, taking place this fall.

“Voter Ed,” a five-episode, digital-first series will give viewers a crash course in key civics topics, and a series of seven issue-focused segments will be included in episodes of “Arizona Horizon,” Arizona PBS's daily news and public affairs program.

The topics of these segments were informed by the center's Gallup Arizona Survey research, revealing seven shared public values of Arizonans.

“As Arizonans prepare to cast their ballots in this important election year, we are proud to partner with (the center) to produce an informative and thought-provoking series like ‘Voter Ed,’ which aims to promote civic action and participation in the democratic process,” Arizona PBS General Manager Scott Woelfel said. “In addition, the seven ‘Arizona Horizon’ segments we’re producing will show the human faces behind some of the most pressing issues currently facing our state.”

Narrated by “Arizona Horizon” host and managing editor Ted Simons, “Voter Ed” is comprised of five, three-to-four-minute vignettes, with each one exploring a different component of the civics process in Arizona. A digital-first series, new episodes of “Voter Ed” will be released on azpbs.org/voter-ed, the @ArizonaPBS Facebook page and the @AZPBSNow YouTube channel on the last Friday of each month, starting June 28 at noon.

As part of the Center for the Future of Arizona's ongoing effort to listen to Arizonans, the organization regularly commissions survey research of residents across the state. Through this work, the center identified seven shared public values: education; health and well-being; jobs and economic opportunity; environment and sustainable future; civic engagement and leadership; fair, just and equitable systems; and immigration reform.

Each of those seven public values will be a focus of one of the “Arizona Horizon” packages, running from July through October (specific airdates to be determined).