Timely Political Memoir Wins International Award
Carol Leutner's memoir Race Consciousness, A Personnal and Political Journey, has won the 2024 New Generation Indie Book award in the History /Legacy category.RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol E. Leutner’s new book Race Consciousness, A Personal and Political Journey has won the prestigious 2024 New Generation Indie Book Award in the
Memoir: History/Legacy category. This prize is given annually by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group, Inc.
In Race Consciousness, Leutner sheds light on issues of race and gender prejudice and adversity that face modern America. She presents a narrative of discovery about racism and power from the 60s to the present and weaves her personal development into the journey.
Leutner says, “Much of what people know about the ‘other,’ persons different from themselves, comes from third parties. This is particularly true regarding race, ethnicity, and religion. We learned it from our parents, we heard it from someone, we read it somewhere, we viewed it on social media. Third-party information is trusted more than our own instincts.”
Carol Leutner’s story shows how one-on-one conversation and first-hand knowledge and experience can help bridge cultural differences.
When she worked with Indigenous and Hispanic communities in the American Southwest, she recognized how institutional structures based on race influenced economic development. Marriage to a politically active African American revealed how entrenched race-and gender-based power structures truly are. Her book reveals the process by which she became aware of how these conditions impacted both her professional and personal life.
This memoir provides context by framing events that Leutner either witnessed or inspired from a historical perspective. It is difficult to explain the social, political, and cultural difficulties that Americans now face without knowledge of past struggles.
Race Consciousness is also about raising one’s consciousness, opening the mind to greater awareness and understanding, being respectful of new information and the interconnectedness of all things.
“Letting go of old boundaries and assumptions,” Leutner says, “means changing the conversation. Humanity is at a juncture where new ways of talking and relating are critical.”
Leutner’s story can help reimagine a national dialogue where shared survival trumps differences—a necessary step to address today’s existential threats of artificial intelligence, pandemics, atomic warfare, and climate emergency.
Carol Leutner was a lawyer, political activist, and international civil servant, She has advanced degrees in law and business, including an LLM from Georgetown Law.
Race Consciousness is her first book, published by MegaShift Publishing, and available in both e-book and paperback formats on Amazon.com.
