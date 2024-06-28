Howard University Appoints Mary-Ann Ibeziako AVP of Environmental Health, Sustainability, and Safety

WASHINGTON – Howard University is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary-Ann Ibeziako as the new associate vice president of Environmental Health, Sustainability, and Safety (EHS/S). Ibeziako’s experience and leadership will be essential in advancing environmental initiatives on campus and further establishing Howard University as a leader in sustainability within the academic community.

“Mary-Ann Ibeziako is a respected leader in sustainability thanks to her innovative approach to environmental health and dedication to creating sustainable communities,” said Tashni-Ann Dubroy, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Howard University. “We are confident that her experience and expertise will help us achieve our ambitious sustainability goals and make a lasting impact on the broader community. We are delighted to welcome her to Howard University.”

In this role, Ibeziako will lead initiatives to foster sustainable practices across the University, with a specific focus on reducing environmental impact and promoting a culture of sustainability. She will collaborate with various departments to integrate renewable energy solutions, optimize infrastructure planning, and develop partnerships that align with the Howard Forward 2024 strategic plan.

“I am thrilled to join Howard University and contribute to its goal of becoming a climate-positive campus,” said Ibeziako. “I look forward to collaborating with the Howard community to advance sustainability initiatives and create a more resilient and environmentally conscious campus.”

Ibeziako brings a wealth of experience to Howard University. She has a proven track record of developing and implementing successful sustainability programs, enhancing infrastructure resilience, and fostering collaborations that drive impactful environmental initiatives. As the former assistant vice president for Infrastructure/Sustainability and chief sustainability officer at Virginia Tech, she played a pivotal role in developing and initiating the VT CAC 2020 carbon neutrality plan. She also guided the development of a long-overdue Utility Master Plan, essential for supporting infrastructure in meeting strategic goals.

Ibeziako holds a B.S./M.S. in mechanical engineering from Cleveland State University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University with a focus in Strategic Management.