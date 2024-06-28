Valley Spring Recovery Center Enhances Addiction Treatment with Matrix Model, Integrating Holistic Therapies in Norwood

In its commitment to offering top-notch treatments, Valley Spring Recovery Center has adopted the Matrix Model, which combines therapy, family education, and support from a dedicated team.

Norwood, NJ, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley Spring Recovery Center, trusted by many and accredited by major behavioral healthcare licensing bodies, continues to explore modern and more advanced treatment models. One of the center’s recent adoptions is the Matrix Model.

The treatment model integrates principles of positive reinforcement, education, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and family involvement. The Matrix Model is also focused on exploring ways of enhancing clients’ self-worth and, more importantly, equipping them with skills to achieve and maintain recovery even after treatment.

For addiction treatment to be effective, Valley Spring Recovery Center prioritizes several things. The team starts by building a strong bond with the client. By creating a supportive and safe space, clients feel comfortable sharing their concerns, addiction experiences, and goals.

The team then assesses them to understand a range of issues, including their substance use history and patterns. Although clients might be aware of the effects of drugs on their bodies and brain, the team takes time to educate them, creating more awareness of the cycle of addiction.

Individual counseling and group therapy are key elements of the Matrix Model offered at Valley Spring Recovery Center. The drug rehab Norwood provides guidance, support, and evidence-based interventions that are personalized to individual needs.

The highly trained team also offers counseling. This service helps clients develop coping skills, set and achieve goals, and address underlying issues. For group therapy, clients participate in structured and supportive sessions where they share experiences and get feedback.

Valley Spring Recovery Center also recognizes the importance of involving family members in treatment. The center invests time in educating them about addiction, effective communication strategies with clients, and developing skills to support their loved ones throughout their recovery journey. Other aspects of the Matrix Model include drug testing and monitoring, relapse prevention, and offering ongoing support and aftercare.

In addition to adopting evidence-based modalities, Valley Spring Recovery Center has significantly invested in its facility. By providing a structured and supportive environment, clients are removed from settings with potential triggers, enabling them to build healthy habits and better routines. The center’s professionals assist clients in managing withdrawal symptoms and addressing various psychological and physical concerns. Other offerings include peer support and community engagement, dual diagnosis treatment, and strategies to prevent relapse.

About Valley Spring Recovery Center

Valley Spring Recovery Center is a leading addiction treatment facility known for its high-quality programs and therapies. The licensed and accredited center provides personalized care, empowers individuals for lasting recovery, and is dedicated to always adapting to better and more advanced treatment models like the Matrix Model. Additionally, the facility is home to a highly experienced team of counselors, therapists, and support staff.

