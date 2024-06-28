Governor Mills Statement on Supreme Court’s Ruiling Overturning Chevron Doctrine

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the Supreme Court’s decision in Loper v. Raimondo and Relentless v. Commerce:

“The conservative majority of the Supreme Court – bolstered by former President Trump’s nominees – has again taken an activist position, saying that courts should be allowed to interfere with the judgment of experts and meddle in, if not outright impose their own agendas on, all kinds of public policies. This decision represents a stark judicial overreach that erodes the ability of the Federal government to protect the health and safety of the American people, the health of our environment, and much more. At nearly every turn, from striking down Roe v. Wade to today’s decision, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court is taking extreme positions, overturning decades of precedent and striking down longstanding rights – decisions that have devastating and dangerous consequences for people across Maine and across America.”