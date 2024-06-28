Royalton Barracks // Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24B2002890





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato





STATION: Royalton Barracks





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933









DATE/TIME: 06/28/2024 @ 1056 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: Furnace Street, Randolph





VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass









ACCUSED: Casey F. O'Brien





AGE: 24





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient









VICTIM: Vermont State University, Randolph





LOCATION: Randolph Center, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/28/2024 at approximately 1056 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report from the Vermont State University (VSU) Staff in Randolph of someone on the property that had been previously trespassed from campus. After investigation, it was established that Casey F. O'Brien (24) had been trespassed from that property and this trespass notice was found to still be active. O'Brien was located and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/14/2024 @ 0830 hours for the above charge.





COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2024 @ 0830 hours





COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division





MUG SHOT: N/A











