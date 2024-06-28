Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


        


CASE#: 24B2002890


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                       


STATION: Royalton Barracks                    


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 06/28/2024 @ 1056 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION:  Furnace Street, Randolph


VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass


 


ACCUSED: Casey F. O'Brien


AGE: 24


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient


                                   


VICTIM: Vermont State University, Randolph


LOCATION: Randolph Center, VT


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/28/2024 at approximately 1056 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report from the Vermont State University (VSU) Staff in Randolph of someone on the property that had been previously trespassed from campus. After investigation, it was established that Casey F. O'Brien (24) had been trespassed from that property and this trespass notice was found to still be active.  O'Brien was located and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/14/2024 @ 0830 hours for the above charge.  


 

COURT ACTION: Yes


COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2024 @ 0830 hours


COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division


MUG SHOT: N/A




Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032


