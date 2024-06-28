Royalton Barracks // Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2002890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/28/2024 @ 1056 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Furnace Street, Randolph
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Casey F. O'Brien
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Vermont State University, Randolph
LOCATION: Randolph Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/28/2024 at approximately 1056 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report from the Vermont State University (VSU) Staff in Randolph of someone on the property that had been previously trespassed from campus. After investigation, it was established that Casey F. O'Brien (24) had been trespassed from that property and this trespass notice was found to still be active. O'Brien was located and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/14/2024 @ 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032