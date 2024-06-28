Weekly Traffic Update: June 28, 2024

Riverfront Parking Garage repair project to begin July 1

Beginning Monday, July 1, City contractors will begin the Riverfront Parking Garage Maintenance Repairs project. These repairs will affect the entire parking garage, with work being divided into multiple phases to ensure continual access to all Riverfront businesses.

Public parking spaces will be available at all times on the upper level of the garage, with the lower level parking spaces being reserved for City employees. Accessible parking will remain available on the top level of the parking garage during the duration of this project.

The City anticipates this project to end mid-November, pending weather or other delays.

UPDATE: 15th St. closure extended to July 26

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for May 10, the 15th St. closure for the installation of a 24″ water main will be extended through July 26, pending weather or other delays.

11th St. and N 1550 Rd. railroad crossing to close July 1

Beginning Monday, July 1, crews from BNSF will close the railroad crossing at 11th St. and N 1550 Rd. to perform routine maintenance on the crossing.

The City anticipates this closure to end by the end of day Tuesday, July 2.

14th St. lane drop for Liberty Memorial Central Middle School driveway work

Beginning Monday, July 1, City contractors will close one lane on 14th St. just east of Mass St. to replace the driveway to Liberty Memorial Central Middle School.

The City anticipates this closure to last two weeks, pending weather or other delays.

Water Tower Park to close July 8 to July 13

The City of Lawrence will temporarily close Water Tower Park from July 8 through July 13 to allow the contractor to perform necessary construction activities and existing tower removal. During this time, access to the playground and picnic area will be closed to maintain a safe environment for both workers and park visitors.

Public engagement sessions will reconvene this fall to gather community input and discuss desired park improvements. We encourage all residents to participate in these sessions to help shape the future of Water Tower Park. Your feedback is invaluable as we strive to create a space that meets the needs and desires of our community.

For more information on the construction activities and upcoming public engagement sessions, please visit lawrenceks.org/mso/stratford-tower/

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org