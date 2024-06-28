Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs 13 Bills for Native Hawaiian Communities and and DHHL Beneficiaries on Housing, Education, and Fostering Cultural Practices

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS 13 BILLS FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN COMMUNITIES AND DHHL BENEFICIARIES ON HOUSING, EDUCATION, AND FOSTERING CULTURAL PRACTICES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 28, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed 13 significant pieces of legislation into law, marking a significant day and the Green Administration’s renewed commitment for Hawaiʻi’s Department of Hawaiian Homelands (DHHL), Native Hawaiian education, cultural practices and traditions, and stewardship. Among these new laws are four key bills: SB 3109, HB 2074, SB 2937, and SB 2659, which would continue the Green Administration’s commitment to ensuring housing, education, and responsible tourism for Native Hawaiian communities.

SB 3109: ADDRESSING THE HOUSING WAITLIST

SB 3109 tackles the long-standing waitlist to provide housing to beneficiaries by extending a $600 million special fund. This fund will be used to develop housing, purchase land, provide funding for applicants on the waiting list, and offer housing assistance to families. Additionally, the bill explores revenue-generating opportunities from controlled lands to further assist beneficiaries.

“This legislation is a major step toward fulfilling our commitment to providing housing for our beneficiaries,” said Governor Green. “By extending this special fund, we can make significant progress in addressing the housing needs of our community.”

HB 2074: STRATEGIC PLAN FOR KAIAPUNI EDUCATION

HB 2074 mandates the Department of Education (DOE) to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for Kaiapuni (learning environment) education during the 2023-2024 school year. The plan will monitor the academic success of approximately 1,400 students in the Kaiapuni program. The bill also appropriates approximately $3.5 million to fund new positions for Kaiapuni teachers and curriculum specialists.

“Kaiapuni education is vital for the preservation and promotion of Hawaiian language and culture,” stated Governor Green. “This strategic plan will ensure that our Kaiapuni students receive the support they need to succeed academically. I thank the DOE for their dedication to this important cause.”

SB 2937: HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE LEARNING AT UH HILO

SB 2937 permanently exempts the College of Hawaiian Languages at UH Hilo from English-medium standards. This legislation furthers the state’s commitment to Hawaiian language learning and education, ensuring that students can receive instruction in the Hawaiian language without the constraints of English-medium standards.

“This bill is a testament to our commitment to Hawaiian language revitalization,” said Governor Green. “By making this exemption permanent, we support UH Hilo’s College of Hawaiian Languages in its mission to promote and preserve the native language of Hawaiʻi.”

SB 2659: SUSTAINABLE TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

SB 2659 requires the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) to develop and update a Tourism Functional Plan. This plan will update Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry policy to emphasize sustainable development, cultural integrity, and economic diversification, including Native Hawaiian cultural resources.

“Sustainable tourism is essential for the future of our state,” stated Governor Green. “This bill ensures that our visitor industry grows in a way that respects and preserves our cultural heritage while promoting economic diversification.”

Governor Green’s signing of today’s 13 bills signifies a commitment to strengthening Hawaiian homelands, enhancing Native Hawaiian education, preserving cultural practices, and promoting sustainable development. These new laws are set to bring meaningful change to the state and its people.

“Today, we make significant strides in supporting our Native Hawaiian community and preserving our cultural heritage,” concluded Governor Green. “I am grateful to all the legislators, advocates, and community members who have worked tirelessly to make these bills possible. Together, we are building a brighter future for Hawaiʻi and its Native Hawaiian communities.”

The complete list of bills signed included the following:

Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law.

RELATING TO REGULATION OF ARCHAEOLOGICAL ACTIVITIES

SB3154 HD1 SD1 CD1

RELATING TO THE HAWAIIAN HOMES COMMISSION ACT

HB2218 HD1 SD2

RELATING TO KALAUPAPA

SB2289 SD2 HD2 CD1

RELATING TO BURIAL SITES

SB2591 SD2 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO MAKAHIKI COMMEMORATION DAY

SB2657 SD1 HD2 CD1

RELATING TO THE LAND TRUST ACT

SB3236 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO ACCESS TO VITAL RECORDS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

SB3123 SD2 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO BURIAL COUNCILS

HB1529 HD2 SD2

RELATING TO FISHPONDS

HB2626 HD1 SD1

Photos from today’s ceremony, courtesy Office of the Governor, will be uploaded here.

Governor Green presented this slide deck during the bill signing.

Video of the event can be viewed here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]