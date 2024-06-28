When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 28, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 28, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Sunco and Frenchie LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Sunco and Frenchie LLC of Pine Brook, New Jersey is recalling Terrafina brand Macadamia in the Raw packed in 6 oz plastic containers, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Terrafina Brand Macadamia in the Raw was distributed in New York through retail stores. Oak Foods LLC was the distributor.

Brand Name Terrafina with the product name Macadamia in the Raw. Best by Date is 05/2025 and Lot # is RMA241201. UPC# 847938003570. The container is plastic square shaped, and the label indicates size 6 oz and has a light green color for the front label. The nutrition label indicates distributed by Oak Foods LLC, Bronx NY 10474.

The raw macadamia nuts were manufactured by SolCaribe, S.A., Costa Rica.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential contamination of Salmonella was discovered through the State of New York Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Laboratory through routine testing. The company is recalling this product as FDA and Sunco and Frenchie LLC continue their investigation.

Consumers that have purchased this product should bring it back to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of it immediately and refrain from consuming it. Please call 973-478-1011 from Monday to Friday.