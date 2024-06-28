Desert Heat Claims the Lives of Three Migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. –The scorching Sonoran Desert heat has claimed the lives of three Mexican migrants.

Early Wednesday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents in Ajo, Arizona were alerted to an activation of a Rescue Beacon in an area referred to as Sheep Peak. After agents were advised by surviving migrants of four others who had been left behind, and exhaustive air and ground search involving Ajo Station agents and air assets from the Yuma Air Branch was initiated. A second activation of the same Rescue Beacon led agents to a member of the missing migrants, they had been searching for.

The aircrew was able to locate the body of a Mexican male. Shortly after noon, agents located the bodies of the second and third migrant. The bodies have been transported to the Pima County Medical Examiners by Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The Mexican Consulate has been notified of the incident.

“CBP’s message for anyone who is thinking of soliciting the services of smuggling organizations to enter the United States illegally along the Southern border is simple: don’t do it”, said Tucson Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “As is evidenced by this case, when migrants cross the border illegally, they put their lives in peril. The terrain along the border is extreme, the relentless summer heat is severe, and remote areas where smugglers bring migrants is unforgiving. Far too many people who made the decision to place their lives into the hands of the criminal organizations have died of dehydration, and heat stroke.”

Smugglers continue to lie to migrants, claiming the borders are safe to cross. The borders are not open to irregular migration, and people should not attempt to make the dangerous journey.

Transnational criminal organizations continue to recklessly endanger the lives of individuals they smuggle for their own financial gain with no regard for human life. Smuggling organizations abandon migrants in remote and dangerous areas.