Bizzy Cold Brew CEO Reveals What’s Fueling Ambitiously Strong Brand

TheLuxeList.com Interviews CEO of RTD coffee brand on what’s driving market share growth; nationwide contest awarding $50K to the ‘Bizzy’est Person in America’

Bizzy continues to push the envelope, not only re-defining the standard for exceptional strong cold brew coffee, but also celebrating others who are ambitiously striving toward their own dreams.” — Merilee Kern, MBA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the United States ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market estimated at USD 6.46 billion in 2024 and forecasted to reach $8.61 Billion by 2029, it’s clear that Americans covet a killer cup of Joe. Millions of these coffee aficionados not only have a penchant for the convenience of ready to drink formats, but they are also partial to strong coffee beverages to help keep the fires of innovation, creativity and endurance burning bright. With this in mind, TheLuxeList.com today announced its exclusive interview with makers of the ambitiously strong Bizzy Cold Brew coffee, who know all too well that hard work can be a grind.

Company founders Alex French and Andrew Healy have launched a nationwide, cash-fueled contest with $70,000 up for grabs—fully $50,000 of which will go to the person voted as the “Bizzy’est Person in America.” Known for brewing exceptionally strong coffee, the folks at Bizzy Cold Brew are no stranger to bold moves. With a grand prize of $50,000 and $20,000 earmarked for runner ups, the brand has invited all “Bizzy people” to showcase their drive and ambition for a chance to win big in the contest—including cold hard cash as well as bragging rights. Each of the winners will also receive a one-year supply of smooth, strong ready-to-drink Bizzy Cold Brew coffee for themselves and up to five of their team members to fuel their ambitions. To further recognize the efforts of Bizzy people, the 4th and 5th place contest winners will each receive a one-year supply of Bizzy Cold Brew.

Internationally-regarded brand strategist Merilee Kern interviewed Bizzy Cold Brew Co-Founder and CEO Alex French, who sheds light on what motivated the contest and how the brand is making its mark on the RTD coffee beverage industry. Following is an excerpt of the story that may be read in full at TheLuxeList.com.

MK: What was the core inspiration for the Bizzy’est Person in America Contest?

AF: Ever since starting our company in 2013, we’ve always celebrated the power of ambition. This contest is our way of rewarding those individuals who inspire others with their relentless drive and passion. Our goal is to use the Bizzy’est Person in America Contest to reward the big-idea thinkers, entrepreneurs, competitors, and innovators who tirelessly pursue their dreams. Ultimately, we want to support Bizzy people—those who embody the ethos of ambition and strive for excellence in all that they do.

MK: How can someone enter the contest?

AF: To enter, ambitious individuals can submit their entries on the contest landing page – bizzycoldbrew.com/bpa – between June 1 and July 27, 2024. The voting period to determine the Bizzy’est Person in America will commence on August 1, 2024, and run through August 22, 2024. Public voting will determine the winners of the contest.

MK: What do you hope people get out of the contest and what is the message you want to send about your business in relation?

AF: Drive and ambition, and leaning into risk along the way, have paid off for me and my Co-Founder, Andrew, resulting in a highly successful business. It hasn’t been easy and it’s been an extraordinary amount of hard work, but that effort has helped us achieve our dreams of being entrepreneurs and business owners. In fact, we were just recognized by Ernst & Young as Heartland region winners of the EY “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award!

MK: Your brand has gained significant market share, greatly expanding its retail presence in recent years. Where exactly can consumers now find Bizzy products?

AF: Yes, our USDA-Certified organic, ready-to-drink cold brew coffee is sold in more than 7,500 grocery stores across the United States, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Stop & Shop, H-E-B, Ralphs, Publix, Fred Meyer, certain Kroger divisions and more. Bizzy’s coarse ground coffee and brew bags are available on Amazon, Walmart.com and on the Bizzy Cold Brew website.

MK: How did the company originally get its start?

AF: Out of a true love of the product, my business partner Andrew and I started making cold brew coffee in our cramped apartment in 2013 after being fed up with paying $5 for a cup from a coffee shop. With Andrew’s background in R&D Engineering, my own background in Consumer Research, and a drive to endlessly pursue perfection both in business and in our product, we have worked tirelessly to develop the best tasting cold brew coffee on the market.

Early on we researched and tested every variable, including the bean origins, roast profiles, grind sizes, brewing temperatures and brewing times, filtration methods, packaging, and storage conditions. We then started bottling it, giving it to friends for feedback, and continued to brew our own coffee formulations every single day.

After spending 3 years on research and thousands of dollars on coffee, commercial kitchen rent and bottles, we ultimately went “all in” and turned our passion into a career. Bizzy has grown significantly since those early days, with a full production facility, brewing team and front office of cold brew fanatics. Today, we’re fortunate to have many of the nation’s leading brick-and-mortar and online retailers...

