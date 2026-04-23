TROBBU Tulum Luxury All-Inclusive Private Villas Featured by TheLuxeList.com

Interview spotlights how TROBBU Tulum is redefining the private villa vacation experience through privacy, design and fully personalized service

TROBBU Tulum ultimately appeals to travelers who want more control over how they experience a destination.” — Merilee Kern, MBA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxe List—an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel, dining and brand reviews and guides—today announced it has published a spotlight editorial feature on TROBBU Tulum, a hospitality company redefining the private villa vacation experience through privacy, design and fully personalized service.

Following is an EXCERPT of the story featuring an exclusive interview with TROBBU CEO Elías Barbosa, which may be read in full at TheLuxeList.com:

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Tucked into the lush greenery of Tulum, just minutes from the Caribbean Sea, TROBBU Tulum offers a version of the destination that feels intentionally removed from the usual noise. It is not a traditional resort experience. It is quieter, more private, and designed to feel like stepping into your own secluded world.

Opened in February 2025, the all-inclusive property introduces a boutique concept centered around fully appointed villas rather than standard hotel rooms. Each residence is designed to balance contemporary architecture with the surrounding jungle environment, creating a setting that feels both elevated and grounded. The result is a stay that leans into space, calm, and a slower pace.

The villas themselves are the core of the experience. Each one features three bedrooms and three and a half baths, along with an infinity pool, a spacious terrace lined with loungers, and a bar and grill area that makes it easy to settle in for the day without leaving. Inside, the layout is equally intentional, with a full kitchen, living area, and design details that prioritize comfort without sacrificing style.

What stands out most is how the property manages to feel both expansive and intimate at the same time. Whether traveling with family, friends, or as a couple looking for privacy, the layout naturally adapts to different types of stays.

A Stay That Blends Independence with Service

While the villas offer the freedom of a private residence, the service structure ensures guests are never left to figure things out on their own. Each stay includes access to a butler who can coordinate everything from in-villa experiences to off-property excursions.

Activities range from casual and social, like pizza-making and mixology classes, to wellness-focused options and visits to nearby cenotes. Guests can shape their itinerary as much or as little as they want, which reinforces the property’s flexibility.

Dining follows a similar philosophy. Guests can enjoy the all-inclusive food and beverage program that covers meals throughout the day. The ability to dine either privately in the villa or in shared spaces adds another layer of customization, depending on the mood of the trip.

The Vision Behind the Experience

TROBBU Tulum is part of the broader TROBBU Boutique Collection, a hospitality concept built around the idea that luxury should feel personal, not standardized. The brand focuses on properties that reflect their location, emphasizing design, nature, and cultural connection over traditional hotel structure.

Behind the concept is Elías Barbosa, whose background spans more than two decades in construction and large-scale hospitality development. Having worked on major hotel brands across Mexico and the Caribbean, his shift toward a boutique model reflects a deliberate move to create something more tailored and immersive.

The approach is evident in how the property is run. The emphasis is not on volume or spectacle, but on creating a sense of place. Each detail, from the architecture to the service style, is designed to feel thoughtful rather than formulaic.

I recently connected with Barbosa to discuss his distinctive approach to hospitality. Here’s a bit of that conversation....

*** [[Read the remainder of this article at www.TheLuxeList.com]] ****

About TheLuxeList.com

Entrepreneur Leadership Network member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at TheLuxeList.com and SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram.com/MerileeKern / X.com/MerileeKern / Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

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