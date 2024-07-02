Exigent Technologies Recognized as 2024 Best Places to Work New Jersey

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

Morristown managed IT services company earns back-to-back accolades for commitment to employees and culture

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a technology services provider committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses through collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has been recognized as one of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work 2024 by NJBIZ. This survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the top New Jersey companies to work for.

While there are many factors influencing the selection process, NJBIZ cites some of the top factors such as the company’s concern for the well-being of workers, employee benefits, and forward-thinking company policies. Exigent is proud of this designation because it strives for a culture-first hiring process that attracts talented individuals well-aligned with the company’s core values.

“The New Jersey Best Places to Work honor outshines so many other awards that Exigent has earned because it is rooted in feedback from our team and heralds our efforts to create a positive, inspiring workplace as a foundation for the critical work our employees do for Exigent clients. While creating a diverse, welcoming culture based on steadfast core values was among Exigent's founding ideals when we opened our doors in 1997, we fully understand that continuing to improve our workplace is essential to attracting the exceptional talent we need to fuel the ongoing success of our business,” explained Daniel Haurey Jr., founder and president of Exigent Technologies. “We are so appreciative of the commitment of our team, and their dedication to our customers. We will continue to work diligently to provide them with a workplace that is motivating and well-balanced.”

Based on participation in the Best Places to Work survey, the 2024 honorees from small (15- 49 employees), medium (50-249 employees), and large (more than 250 employees) companies are determined by their employees. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to share feedback about their employers, and provides an opportunity for those companies to learn from and act on that knowledge. To be eligible, organizations must meet several criteria. During the Best Places to Work awards reception on Sept. 26, NJBIZ will reveal the No. 1 employer in the state, as well as the individual company rankings. For more information, visit njbiz.com/event/best-places-work-2024.

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise,

we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more.

Learn more about Exigent Technologies and its locations in New York, New Jersey, Colorado, and California