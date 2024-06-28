Comer Applauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Rein in Federal Bureaucracy’s Regulatory Overreach
WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on the Supreme Court overturning the Chevron doctrine, under which courts were allowed to defer to agency interpretations of statutes they administer:
“Today’s Supreme Court decision stops the unelected, unaccountable federal bureaucracy’s aggressive regulatory overreach. This is a win for the American people, small businesses, and our Constitutional Republic. For far too long, the administrative state has been able to wield unchecked power and act as legislators by issuing major regulations that have driven up costs for Americans, stifled innovation, and micromanaged nearly every aspect of Americans’ lives. This decision rightfully hands the power back to Americans’ elected representatives in Congress to write our nation’s laws and to the courts to interpret them.”
During the 118th Congress, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has conducted extensive oversight of and advanced legislation pushing back on the kind of agency overreach the Chevron doctrine has provoked.
- In June 2023, the Oversight Committee held a hearing on the Biden Administration’s regulatory overreach titled “Death by a Thousand Regulations: the Biden Administration’s Campaign to Bury America in Red Tape.”
- In May 2024, the Oversight Committee held a hearing to provide oversight of the Department of Energy, during which DOE’s regulatory overreach under President Biden was a key issue.
- Also in May 2024, the Committee published a comprehensive report showing how the Biden Administration’s regulatory overreach on the energy front has harmed U.S. consumers and America’s energy independence.
- At the subcommittee level, the Committee has held numerous hearings on regulatory overreach by EPA, DOE, and other agencies.
- The Oversight Committee also has issued a host of oversight letters to agencies regarding their regulatory overreach during the Biden Administration.
- The Committee has advanced numerous bills to reform and constrain the vast, overreaching regulatory state the Chevron doctrine has fed.