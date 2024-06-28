Comer Applauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Rein in Federal Bureaucracy’s Regulatory Overreach

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on the Supreme Court overturning the Chevron doctrine, under which courts were allowed to defer to agency interpretations of statutes they administer:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision stops the unelected, unaccountable federal bureaucracy’s aggressive regulatory overreach. This is a win for the American people, small businesses, and our Constitutional Republic. For far too long, the administrative state has been able to wield unchecked power and act as legislators by issuing major regulations that have driven up costs for Americans, stifled innovation, and micromanaged nearly every aspect of Americans’ lives. This decision rightfully hands the power back to Americans’ elected representatives in Congress to write our nation’s laws and to the courts to interpret them.”

During the 118th Congress, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has conducted extensive oversight of and advanced legislation pushing back on the kind of agency overreach the Chevron doctrine has provoked.