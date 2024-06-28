Governor Carney’s Statement on the Delaware Supreme Court Ruling

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday issued the following statement on the Delaware Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of absentee and early voting:

“I’ve always believed that we should make it easier, not harder, for Delawareans to exercise their fundamental right to vote. I’m pleased that the Supreme Court has unanimously confirmed that Delaware can continue with permanent absentee voting and early voting. I want to thank the Attorney General for her efforts to ensure that Delawareans have their voices heard.”