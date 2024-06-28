Submit Release
PWB Executive Committee Meeting

Executive Committee meetings are held on Thursdays at 11:00 AM. Meetings may be cancelled or rescheduled in case of public holiday or any other PWB scheduled event.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/j/86384981832?pwd=QkRJOUwyOS96OUZWR255K051dGtvdz09

Meeting ID: 863 8498 1832
Passcode: 679845

One tap mobile
+12532158782,,86384981832#,,,,*679845# US (Tacoma)
+12133388477,,86384981832#,,,,*679845# US (Los Angeles)

Dial by your location
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
• +1 971 247 1195 US (Portland)

Meeting ID: 863 8498 1832
Passcode: 679845

Find your local number: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/u/krTK0XdnL

