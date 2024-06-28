Senator Kane: Property Tax and Rent Rebate Payments will begin July 1st



June 27, 2024 – Beginning Monday, thousands of additional Pennsylvania senior citizens are getting more money back in their pockets through the expanded Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program.

The first batch of payments through the program, which assists eligible seniors and adults with disabilities with a rebate of up to $1,000 on property taxes or rent paid in 2023, will be distributed starting July 1.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to see these rebates going out to our seniors and our Pennsylvanians with disabilities,” said Senator John I. Kane. “This program and it’s expansion shows what we can do when we put the needs of our most vulnerable citizens first. I was proud to vote for the expansion of this rebate program because I believe in doing everything we can to support our seniors and those with disabilities. It’s heartening to know that these rebates will make a significant difference in the lives of who receive them.”

“The Property Tax Rent Rebate program has long been a lifeline for Pennsylvanians – and in my first year, we expanded the PTRR program and passed the largest targeted tax cut for our seniors in nearly two decades,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “As a result of that expansion, rebates will begin going out to more than 442,000 Pennsylvanians all across the Commonwealth – including to 80,000 first-time filers who weren’t eligible last year – starting next Monday. This is a big deal for our seniors – and it’s proof that we can work together in a bipartisan manner to get stuff done.”

New this year, thanks to legislation that Senator Kane supported and voted for, the rebate was expanded to increase the maximum rebate amount and income limit. Now, an additional 175,000 Pennsylvanians, including 2,300 in Chester County, and 4300 in Delaware County are eligible. Furthermore, many residents who already qualified will see their rebates increase –some by nearly double.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the initial distribution of payments includes approximately 442,000 rebates totaling $266 million, a substantial increase from last year when 283,468 homeowners and renters were issued rebates totaling nearly $132 million.

“Our staff has been hard at work helping eligible Pennsylvanians complete their rebate applications. Since January, we’ve delivered filing support over the phone, in our district offices, and by visiting senior and community centers across the state,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “Our agency has received roughly 100,000 more applications than this time last year – and the applicant pool thus far includes nearly 89,000 first-time filers who will be benefitting from the rebate program for the very first time.”

Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail.

The Department of Revenue has already processed and approved 93 percent of PTRR applications for payment. The remaining claims yet to be approved either have errors or may require more information – if you receive outreach from the department. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to respond as soon as possible in order to get their application approved so they can receive their rebate in a timely manner. In addition, those who have already applied can track the status of their rebates by clicking on “Where’s My Rebate” at mypath.pa.gov

The Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program is open to eligible seniors 65 and older, widows and widowers 50 and older, and adults with disabilities 18 and older with a household income not exceeding $45,000 (half of Social Security income is excluded).

If you think you may be eligible but have not applied already, the application deadline was recently extended to December 31, 2024.

Residents can apply for the rebate online at mypath.pa.gov or by completing the PA-1000 paper application. Applicants must submit copies of income statements from 2023 and paid receipts of property taxes from the year 2023 (local, school, county) or a Rent Certificate completed by a landlord. More information on the program is available online at PA.gov/PTRR

Applying is always free and assistance with the rebate application is available at Senator Kane’s district offices in Thornton and the City of Chester.

For appointment details and additional questions regarding the Property Tax Rent Rebate, contact Senator Kane’s office at (610)-447-5845.