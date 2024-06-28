Submit Release
Session Spotlight :: June 28, 2024

Ramping up budget negotiations, reaffirming our commitment to keeping abortion safe & legal in PA, and pushing for continued investment in gun violence reduction efforts that are working: learn more about what @pasenatedems have been to this week in our #SessionSpotlight.

