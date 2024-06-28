Funding supports community adult literacy programs in B.C.

CANADA, June 28 - People looking to improve their reading, writing, math and digital skills will continue to benefit from access to free adult literacy programs throughout B.C.

The Province invests $3.4 million annually to support the Community Adult Literacy Program (CALP). CALP funding directly supports the delivery of adult, family and Indigenous literacy programs that help people gain skills in basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and employment preparation.

In 2024-25, the CALP funding will support 102 literacy programs delivered by 71 providers in 132 communities across B.C. These free, community-based programs help learners gain the skills necessary to pursue job and educational opportunities, access basic services and participate in their communities. The programs are delivered by trained volunteers and offer one-on-one tutoring, small-group classes and drop-in literacy support.

The CALP is funded on a two-year cycle, and the 2024-25 funding supports the second year of the current funding cycle (2023-25). The 2024-25 CALP year runs from Sept. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2025.

Quick Facts:

In 2022-23, the CALP served more than 5,275 core learners:

20.5% identified as Indigenous;

68% identified as female and 28.2% as male;

39.2% were employed, 33.4% unemployed and 16.3% retired; and

46.7% had previously completed some post-secondary education or skills training.

More than 8,000 individuals also accessed literacy supports on a casual, drop-in basis.

Learn more:

For more details about the Community Adult Literacy Program (scroll to bottom), visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/adult-education/adult-upgrading

To see a list of the 2024-25 Community Adult Literacy Program funding recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CALP_Recipients.pdf