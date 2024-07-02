Enhancing your Brain Daily

Enhancing Your Brain Daily®

Investing in the Brain Capital Initiative solves social and mental health disorders at their root, delivering healthier, more innovative, resilent and enhanced brains, that build a healthier society” — Dr. Leigh E. Richardson

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While freedom and liberty are celebrated this Independence Day, it is critical to think about the importance of Brain Capital. By taking control and prioritizing brain health and making a long term brain investment, individuals are able to free themselves from limitations and achieve greater independence.

As a brain health expert, Dr. Leigh E. Richardson just returned from presenting her research on Crisis Decision-Making at the Annual World Congress of Neurotalk in Budapest, Hungary. “In today’s chaotic world, our economies and wellbeing are under siege by brain health disorders. By taking the reins and controlling brain health, and Enhancing Your Brain Daily®, crucial dividends for individuals, business and society, insure the global economy flourishes.” The battle for brain health is an essential part of local, regional, national and international economic security.

This Independence Day, Dr. Leigh E. Richardson is proud to announce the launch of The Brain Capital Initiative. At its core, the Brain Capital Initiative and its mission, is to discover, explore, fund and assist in taking proven solutions to market that heal the brain and elevate its potential.

The Brain Capital Initiatives number one priority is to deliver tangible converging global innovations that positively impact brain health. These innovations accelerate brain heath healing and recovery and help to future-proof and optimize the brain, and help drive human performance for the greater good of global society.

Dr. Richardson and The Brain Capital Initiative are encouraging globally recognized brands, world class corporate leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs etc., to reach out directly to them to learn more about global partnership opportunities.

The Brain Capital Initiative is committed to delivering morally, ethically and socially good, desperately sought after mental health, nuero-scientific and technological breakthroughs that accelerate brain recovery policies, diplomacy and finance. Innovations that will greatly advance brain health.

Brain Performance Center is a Texas Corporation, located on the web at: https://thebrainperformancecenter.com. As a brain health expert, Dr. Leigh E. Richardson, MS, NCC, BCN, BCB, CCTP is a renown key note speaker who regularly contributes to radio and television stations across the nation providing the appropriate organic brain health solutions. Leigh is located on the web at: https://www.leigherichardson.com/. Brain Performance Institute is located on the web at: https://thebrainperformanceinstitute.co/