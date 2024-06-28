Jefferson and Santa Rosa Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– – Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Jefferson and Santa Rosa counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes.

These counties join Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties which were all previously approved for FEMA Public Assistance.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.