OECS Pearl meeting concludes after three days of deliberations

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, June 28, 2024: The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) concluded its PEARL (Program for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning) 2nd Bi-Annual Progress Review Meeting on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The three-day event in St. Kitts brought together key stakeholders from across the region to discuss critical matters about the PEARL.

The meeting began on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, with participation from government officials, policymakers and educators. They engaged in extensive deliberations on a range of topics, including the Comprehensive Development Program, D-OHPC Implementation, Financial, Grant, and Risk Management, and Google Education.

Mr. Rafer Gordon, Project Manager for the OECS PEARL, expressed

“The meeting has been very successful. We’ve been able to identify some gaps that need to be addressed and specific strategies to address them but more importantly, there are concrete steps that we have agreed to. For instance, we have agreed to partner with Google Education and we’re going to integrate some other resources that they have available in their suite of services into the curriculum to meet the needs and the demands of learning in our present day.”

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all participants to continue their efforts in achieving the goals set out in the OECS Strategic Plan.