Healthcare Solutions Sponsors the Edmonton Half Marathon
Healthcare product company strengthens its commitment to empower people to achieve their health and wellness goals.
We are thrilled to sponsor the Edmonton Half Marathon and are committed to empowering our customers to live healthy and independent lives. We believe the Edmonton Half Marathon embodies this spirit.”EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of quality health and independence products, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Edmonton Half Marathon. The event, which will take place on August 18, 2024, is a premier event that attracts thousands of runners of all ages and abilities.
— Darin Sherba
“We are thrilled to be a sponsor of the Edmonton Half Marathon,” said Darin Scherba, Owner & CEO at Healthcare Solutions. “This event is a great opportunity for people to come together and challenge themselves. As a health and wellness focused company, we are committed to empowering our customers to live healthy and independent lives, and we believe the Edmonton Half Marathon embodies this spirit.”
The Edmonton Half Marathon is a challenging and rewarding race that winds through the scenic streets of Edmonton. The event inspires the community and brings in visitors from across Alberta and beyond. The race is one of five events under the umbrella of the Servus Edmonton Marathon–offering a variety of distances and making running accessible to participants of all levels.
"We are grateful for the support of Healthcare Solutions, a local business in the Edmonton community," said Tom Keogh, Race Director of the Servus Edmonton Marathon. "Their sponsorship will help us to continue to provide a world-class event for participants in Edmonton and beyond."
For more information on Healthcare Solutions and their products, visit hcs.ca
About Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare Solutions is a family-owned, locally-operated business deeply rooted in the Edmonton community. For over 30 years, the company has enhanced the health and independence of Edmontonians with personal and attentive care–offering a wide range of products, including mobility equipment, fitness and therapy products, compression gear, and orthopedic bracing. With locations on Gateway Boulevard and in Northgate Mall, Healthcare Solutions’ expert staff provide compassion and knowledge to ensure its customers are empowered to make the best choices for their health and wellness needs. Healthcare Solutions is committed to the community and actively supports local events and initiatives promoting health and active living. Follow the company online at hcs.ca.
Healthcare Solutions Media Contact:
Craig Blackburn,
Director, Marketing & Engagement
Email: craig.blackburn@hcs.ca
Healthcare Solutions
Web: https://hcs.ca
Instagram: home.healthcare.solutions
Facebook: healthcaresolutionsedmonton
About The Servus Edmonton Marathon
The Servus Edmonton Marathon is a signature summer event and the races and cheering have been part of Edmonton’s city’s story since 1991. Participants love the fast, flat course, historic neighbourhoods, and scenic views of the beautiful river valley. The event also has a long history of giving back to the community through charity contributions.
Servus Edmonton Marathon
Web: https://www.edmontonmarathon.ca
Instagram: edmontonmarathon
Facebook: ServusEdmontonMarathon
Craig Blackburn
Healthcare Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram