The Area Wide Optimization Program (AWOP) is a voluntary program whose primary goal is to maximize public health protection without major capital expenditure, through optimization of existing water treatment and distribution facilities. Optimization of the water system is achieved through enhanced process monitoring and control using existing staff and facilities. Presently Kansas' AWOP focuses on the optimization of conventional surface water treatment plant performance, measured relative to the optimization goals outlined on this page.

