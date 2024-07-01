Actress, Podcast Host of The Discovery Pod with Eve, Eve Richards cast in 3 feature films
I am excited about starring in these films, I love the challenge of creating multiple characters”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eve Richards, Actress, and Podcast host of the Discovery Pod with Eve as been set to star in 3 FILMS, two of them "Music Is Priceless" and "Where's Dad" are filming now, the third film a studio film from will be announced soon.
— Actress, Podcast Host Eve Richards
ABOUT MUSIC IS PRICELESS
Steven Clay Walkers new film “MUSIC IS PRICELESS”
The film completed principle photography in Colorado in , Richards has been cast in the role of Kate, a woman who has an autistic son named Billy.
“Music is Priceless” is about 40 yr. old Jessica struggling with her self-esteem is pushed to the limit, facing life and facing her insider self to reveal her courage and loving herself again. Jessica is unaware her passion for music inspires and bring happiness and joy to the lease expected.
The film will be in film Festivals From Toronto, Napa Valley, Tribeca, Burbank, Atlanta, Santa Barbara, Hollyshorts, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Austin, SXSW film festivals.
Steven Clay Walker is the filmmaker.
ABOUT WHERE'S DAD
Eve Richards Cast as Lilian in New Dramedy ‘Where's Dad’ Produced by Chichi Amobi
Rising star, fashionista, producer, influencer, podcast host, and philanthropist Eve Richards has been cast in the role of Lilian in the highly anticipated dramedy ‘Where's Dad’, produced by Chichi Amobi. Filming is scheduled to commence next week in Los Angeles, California.
Eve Richards, known for her versatile talent and dynamic presence across various platforms, brings a wealth of experience and depth to the role of Lilian. Her participation in this project is expected to elevate the narrative and provide audiences with a memorable performance. Richards' extensive career spans acting, producing, and hosting a successful podcast, demonstrating her ability to engage and captivate diverse audiences.
‘Where's Dad’, a dramedy that intertwines humor and heartfelt moments, is set to explore the complexities of family relationships and personal growth. Produced by the acclaimed Chichi Amobi, the film promises to deliver a compelling storyline with a blend of wit and emotional resonance.
"We are thrilled to have Eve Richards join the cast of ‘Where's Dad,’ said Chichi Amobi, the producer of the film. "Her multifaceted talent and dedication to her craft make her the perfect choice for the role of Lilian. We are confident that she will bring a unique and captivating dimension to the character."
Filming for ‘Where's Dad’ will take place in various iconic locations around Los Angeles, offering a vibrant backdrop to the film's engaging storyline. The production team is committed to adhering to all safety protocols to ensure a safe and efficient filming.
