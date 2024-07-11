STEAM Works Studio Propels Next Generation Careers in Science & Tech Using Unique Maker Products

STEAM Works Studio

Generation Alpha's Tech Takeover: STEAM Works Studio's Inventive Products and Unprecedented Growth Lead the Charge

These new products encapsulate that same spirit of innovation and empowerment. We can't wait to see Generation Alpha unleash their potential as the makers, doers and leaders of tomorrow. ” — Shanya Swaneet, COO, STEAM Works Studio

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEAM Works Studio, the Princeton-based leader in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education, today unveiled a trailblazing new line of educational products. The launch coincides with remarkable company expansion, as STEAM Works Studio's innovative programs transform the lives of students from Princeton, NJ to Philadelphia, PA, Irving, TX, Ontario, Canada and beyond, equipping Generation Alpha to be the most technically innovative generation in history.

Founded in 2014 by two visionary entrepreneurs, STEAM Works Studio has emerged as a trailblazer in empowering students from elementary through high school with immersive, hands-on learning experiences spanning robotics, electronics, animation, 3D printing, and beyond. The company's newly launched product line, meticulously designed and manufactured in-house by STEAM Works Studio's expert team, boasts an array of build-it-yourself kits that foster creativity and problem-solving skills. From programmable robot rovers to DIY Bluetooth headphones and speaker kits, the new offerings include an extensive range of engaging projects such as the 4th of July Simple Circuit, Arduino Intro, Brain Puzzle, Cell Puzzle, Diya Lamp, Fall-themed Badges and Leaf Puzzle, various animal-inspired kits like the Butterfly, Cardinal, Crab, and Firefly, as well as, Lightcube, Rocket Launchpad, UFO and the USA Map.

In addition to the new product line, STEAM Works Studio also offers ETLEE, a secure digital learning platform where students can showcase their achievements, collaborate on projects, and access brain-stimulating games and activities. ETLEE provides students with a community to learn from each other while building a digital portfolio that showcases their work throughout their K-12 journey.

"Our students have accomplished incredible things, from coding in Python at age six to earning top accolades at global robotics championships," stated Shanya Swaneet, STEAM Works Studio's COO. "These new products encapsulate that same spirit of innovation and empowerment. We can't wait to see Generation Alpha unleash their potential as the makers, doers and leaders of tomorrow."

STEAM Works Studio's impact extends far beyond its Princeton headquarters, having inspired over 50,000 students nationwide through its innovative programs. A significant portion of these students come from underserved communities, including those reached through an extraordinary partnership with the Philadelphia School District. As a premier STEAM provider, STEAM Works Studio has engaged thousands of Philadelphia students in immersive after-school enrichment and summer camps over the past three years. These programs have provided access to cutting-edge technology and hands-on learning experiences that may have otherwise been out of reach. Student and parent testimonials pour in from across the country, praising the transformative effect of STEAM Works Studio's initiatives on countless young minds.

"Specifically, through inquiry and explorations, our students have learned a significant amount of STEAM subjects while developing problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills needed now and most certainly for all career paths in the future," said Reginald Moton, Head of Career and Technical Education at the Philadelphia School District. "Equally as important, the STEAM Works Studio programs focused on Rocketry, Coding, Arduino, 3D printing, Stop Motion Animation, Electronics and other topics helped immeasurably with the students high-school choices to compete for spots at Swenson Arts & Technical, Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin High Schools and the A. Philip Randolph Career Academy which each offer comprehensive STEM curriculums."

Investors are taking note of STEAM Works Studio's impressive trajectory. The company has launched 28 franchises worldwide and recently opened a state-of-the-art 10,000-square-foot learning center. As technology rapidly evolves, STEAM Works Studio remains laser-focused on its mission to equip Generation Alpha and future generations with the skills to be the innovators, pacesetters, and visionaries of the 21st century.

The new STEAM Works Studio product line is now available on the company's website, where visitors can also find more information about their educational programs.

About STEAM Works Studio:

STEAM Works Studio, founded in 2014, is a pioneer in hands-on, immersive science, technology, engineering, art and math education. Through expertly designed after-school, summer camp, kit-based programs, and the ETLEE digital collaboration and learning platform, STEAM Works Studio sparks creativity and empowers K-12 students to be the innovators of the future. With a library of over 1,000 STEAM courses and partnerships with local schools and government organizations, STEAM Works Studio serves thousands of students through its 22 partner learning centers across the globe.