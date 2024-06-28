Federal and Provincial Governments Invest in Significant Infrastructure Improvements Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 28, 2024

Infrastructure across the region will benefit from significant improvements thanks to the combined investment of more than $327.8 million from the federal and provincial governments.

Announced by Minister Rechie Valdez and Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris, these projects will benefit Saskatchewanians, whether they're powering up their communities, drinking clean water, seeking medical care or returning to their homes after a long day.

“The federal government is investing in projects that improve the connectivity, resiliency, and health of Saskatchewan communities," Federal Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor Dan Vandal said on behalf of Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser. "Investments like the one made today will support the continued housing growth of areas, making a brighter future for the province while protecting our local waterways and ecosystems.”

"Improving infrastructure is critical to growing Saskatchewan cities, villages and towns," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said on behalf of Government Relations Minister Don McMorris. "Our government is committed to improving our communities through investment and partnerships. Projects like the ones announced today are crucial to building and protecting a growing Saskatchewan. These important projects will benefit residents both today and into the future."

The City of Saskatoon is expanding their Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. The two new lines will help Saskatoon Transit accommodate the City's continued growth while making transit a more attractive option for all. Two new BRT corridors with bus stations will run along the routes. The Red Line will run east to west, while the Blue Line will run north to south. Additionally, a fibre optic network will connect transit signals to computerized systems. This will improve capacity and reliability compared to conventional bus systems, allowing for more people to move more efficiently, while retaining the low cost and flexibility of buses.

"As ridership continues to increase, it is important that we have a system that meets the needs and expectations of users," Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said. "This announcement for the Red and Blue BRT line, along with last November's announcement for the Green BRT line, will allow Saskatoon to proceed with the Bus Rapid Transit project, fully funded. With three orders of government working in partnership, we will modernize and enhance our public transit system to move residents and visitors more efficiently and sustainably."

SaskPower's Distributed Generation Enablement Project will result in new power lines and improvements to substations to enable new generation projects, including wind and solar facilities. This work will help enable low- and non-emitting power generation in the province.

A new water supply and treatment plant in the Town of Rosthern will be built to meet current drinking water needs while accommodating future growth. Five new water wells and a new water control building will be built. This new water treatment plant, which will include a back-up generator and water reservoir storage, will be constructed, along with approximately 5.3 km of raw water supply line. The project also includes a new communication system, upgrades to two existing well control buildings and the demolition of the existing water treatment plant.

"This exciting improvement to our fresh-water infrastructure is crucial for our community's future," Town of Rosthern Mayor Dennis Helmuth said. "Increased and efficient production, treatment and storage capacity will enable the Town of Rosthern to accommodate current demand, future growth, and new servicing requirements which are presenting daily. We are delighted to have been selected for this project and look forward to project development and completion along with our Provincial and Federal partners."

These investments are contributors toward building a stronger, more sustainable and inclusive economy for Saskatchewan.

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $170,297,414 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, Green Infrastructure Stream, Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, and COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $140,672,351 and the recipients are contributing $60,535,692.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, six infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of $100 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $83.3 million.

Including today's announcement, over 220 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $526.3 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $391 million.

Including today's announcement, over 120 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $111.2 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $104.1 million.

Including today's announcement, over 60 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $37.2 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $577,000.

-30-

For more information, contact: