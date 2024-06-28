New Supportive Housing Units Open in Saskatoon

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 28, 2024

Vulnerable individuals at risk of homelessness will soon have access to newly renovated, affordable and supportive housing units in Saskatoon thanks to investments by the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

The $1.6 million renovation project is an integrated approach between the ministries of Social Services and Health to provide a continuum of services and individualized supports to improve the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness in Saskatchewan.

The newly renovated Southwinds apartment building will provide affordable, accessible, supportive housing to 23 individuals facing significant housing barriers. SaskNative Rentals Inc. - Camponi Housing Corp. will oversee property management while Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Services (SCIS) and Prairie Harm Reduction will provide day-to-day service delivery to support client needs, including onsite access to health supports to the tenants. Ten of the spaces will be delivered as part of the Government of Saskatchewan's provincial approach to homelessness that includes the creation of 155 supportive housing spaces across the province.

Funding for the project includes:

$1.25 million from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

$360,000 from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) - Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI).

Prior to the renovations, Southwinds was a social housing apartment building operated by the Saskatoon Housing Authority. It is located beside Edwards Manor, which serves a similar client population providing food and onsite support 24 hours a day, intensive case management and onsite access to health supports. The transition of Southwinds to a supportive housing model allows for the expansion of services while creating efficiencies in program costs.

The project began extensive renovations in October 2023 and is expected to be operational by July 2024.

Quotes:

"We recognize the vital need for providing housing for our most vulnerable Saskatchewanians," Federal Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said on behalf of Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser. "Working with our provincial partners is crucial in helping us find solutions to this, and today's announcement is a true example of what we can accomplish through commitment and collaboration. Not only are we giving these individuals a safe and affordable place to call home, but we are providing them with the support to build better futures. I am very happy to see our National Housing Strategy come to life through projects like Southwinds."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project that will improve outcomes for individuals who require additional support before they can live independently," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "This initiative underscores the important investments we have made to assist individuals experiencing homelessness to access safe and stable housing. Through collaboration with our partners in health and the community, we are providing supports that meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens."

"Mental Health and Addiction Services Saskatoon is thrilled to partner with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service, Prairie Harm Reduction and SaskNative Rentals to provide housing supports in our community," Saskatchewan Health Authority, Integrated Regina Health, Mental Health and Addictions Services, Interim Executive Director, Zoe Teed-McKay said. "The opening of the new facility, Southwinds, marks the culmination of the efforts of many and marks an important step in housing those that require this support and whom will benefit from the services and care provided."

"Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service - Intensive Community Support Program is in the business of ending homelessness," Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Services Director of Clinical Services Tammy MacFarlane said. "Partnerships are key in making this goal a reality. Edwards Manor Permanent Supportive Housing Program is a partnership between Camponi Housing Corp./SaskNative Rentals Inc., Prairie Harm Reduction and Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service. The founding principle of Edwards Manor is to support participants in their recovery from homelessness rather than having them end up in emergency rooms, police cells or back on the streets. Edwards Manor Permanent Supportive Program has significant cost savings for our community while giving people agency in their own lives. From the words of our participants 'ever since you've been in my life, my life has gotten better'."

Quick facts:

Canada's NHS is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an Agreement pursuant to the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost-matched by the federal and provincial governments.

will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost-matched by the federal and provincial governments. CCHI funding is used to repair and renew community housing, to ensure safe and affordable housing continues to be available for Saskatchewan residents.

Since the start of the NHS in 2019, SHC has committed $51.6 million in CCHI funding to renovate 1,127 units of public and Indigenous-owned housing in 21 communities. Of these, 933 units are completed.

SaskNative Rentals (SNR), and its sister company Camponi Housing Corporation, is an established Saskatoon-based Métis housing provider that manages over 400 rental units. SHC has funded four Rental Development projects, one joint Rental Development/Saskatchewan Co-Investment Program project, and one Capital Rent Subsidy project with SNR/Camponi.

Associated Links:









In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

