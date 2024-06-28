Ryder Wells Accepts Shop Position, Driving Duties at Bell Kemenah Racing
MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pursuing his dream of making a name for himself in motorsports, Ryder Wells, a 17-year-old racer from Lumberton, Tex., moved to Mooresville, N.C. in June and has secured a position working for and racing with Brian Kemenah’s and NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell’s dirt micro sprint racing team – Bell Kemenah Racing (BKR).
The multi-race deal begins with Wells running his first race at Rockfish (N.C.) Speedway in Raeford, N.C. on July 6.
His first race follows a practice session to shake down the car a day before at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, N.C. Although Wells’ full schedule isn’t finalized his second race for BKR will be on July 10 back at Millbridge.
“When I moved to North Carolina to chase my dreams in racing, I never thought I would be doing it so soon with two of the best in micro sprints,” Wells said. “Working with Brian Kemenah and being able to learn from him is an incredible opportunity. I know I will learn so much from him that I can apply to whatever type of racecar I am driving.”
Wells and Bell met several years ago when they were both racing in the Tulsa Shootout, but his path crossed with Kemenah at Millbridge Speedway two weeks after he arrived in North Carolina.
Wells was walking through the pit area and asked Kemenah if he could help the team with anything during a race. Kemenah, known as one of the best crew chiefs in open-wheel dirt racing, was impressed with Wells’ work ethic and knowledge, and a short time later, they were discussing options to drive one of the BKR micros. Then, Wells accepted a shop position working alongside the veteran mechanic.
“He’s already started working full-time in the shop and is doing great for just being a senior in high school,” Kemenah said. “Ryder is very mechanically inclined, respectful and a very good kid. It will be fun having some youth around the shop, again.
“He hasn’t raced for us yet, but I think he is going to do very well, and I can’t wait to see him behind the wheel of one of our cars. We currently have five races planned out and a couple of practice sessions but I am sure we will be doing more than that.
“Someone needs to teach these kids and give them a chance and I want to be able to help these kids get that opportunity. I am a mechanic and I can only build the best cars in the pit area. I am not a driver but I have helped win 11 national championships, plus the Knoxville Nationals. It is really cool for us, and Ryder has a passion and likes to work on the cars, as well as race them.”
Wells has a history in micro sprints, finishing 19th in his first-ever appearance in the Tulsa Shootout and winning numerous races throughout Texas and Louisiana, plus a track championship.
His racing resume – all achieved as part of a father-and-son operation – includes a national karting title and wins in Pro-Asphalt Trucks, where he was Rookie of the Year, narrowly missing winning the championship by a single point. More recently, he’s racing Asphalt Late Models at Tri-County Speedway with three top-10 finishes.
Since running its first race in 2023, BKR has racked up numerous wins with multiple drivers. The team has fielded cars for Jadan Bowling, Gavan Boschele, Cullen Hutchison, Coen McDaniel and occasionally for Bell.
Wells will race the No. 21 micro sprint with partial sponsorship from Seaboard Controls of Houston.
