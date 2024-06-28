Improving Driving Conditions on Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the beginning of a two-year, $18.3 million project to renew 60 lane miles of pavement in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, improving driving conditions and enhancing public safety for both residents and visitors across Long Island. With support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this project builds on an investment of more than $250 million to renew approximately 850 miles of state roads across Long Island in recent years, including the Long Island Expressway, the Southern State Parkway, the Northern State Parkway and State Route 109.

“With every investment we make in our infrastructure, we are enhancing public safety and providing a better quality of life for people across Long Island,” Governor Hochul said. “Since day one, I have prioritized improving the durability of Long Island highways – we’ve seen the results already from the Long Island Expressway to the Northern State Parkway - and these projects continue our commitment to safe transportation for all.”

Major construction will start in July and continue through the end of the year at three locations within Suffolk County. The remaining two locations, both located in Nassau County, are scheduled to begin next year.

In addition to replacing the existing road surfaces with two inches of new asphalt, new highly reflective pavement markings including lane markings and crosswalks will then be installed. To minimize disruptions to the traveling public, most work will occur during off-peak hours.

The Suffolk County locations which will be completed this year are:

Robert Moses Causeway between State Route 27A (Montauk Highway) and Ocean Parkway in the Town of Islip;

State Route 454 (Veterans Memorial Highway) between State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) and Old Willets Path in the Town of Smithtown;

State Route 25 (Middle Country Road) between Suffolk County Route 83 (Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road) and Mount Sinai-Coram Road in the Town of Brookhaven.

Resurfacing will be completed in 2025 at these Nassau County locations:

Meadowbrook State Parkway between State Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) and Merrick Road in the Town of Hempstead;

State Route 106 (Newbridge Road) between State Route 105 (Jerusalem Avenue) and State Route 24 (Hempstead Turnpike) in the Town of Hempstead.

Over 130 sidewalk curb ramps at the Route 25, Route 106, Route 454, and Meadowbrook State Parkway locations will be upgraded to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul continues to make unprecedented investments in support of public safety, specifically in transportation. Roads from one end of Long Island to the other are being rejuvenated which benefits all users of the transportation network - allowing people and goods to get to their destinations safely.”

