R+M Announces New Leadership as It Stakes Future Growth
R+M, a brand experience agency focused on positive-impact, high-growth brands, announced a pivotal leadership transition
I look forward to building on this solid foundation, assessing R+M’s offering through our growth lens, and empowering our talented team to dream and deliver forward”CARY, NC, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R+M, a brand experience agency focused on positive-impact, high-growth brands, announced a pivotal leadership transition that marks the beginning of a new chapter in its history. After 32 years of unwavering leadership, Beverly Murray, founder and former CEO, has passed the ownership baton to Christine Colucci (Hinkle), a distinguished industry veteran recognized for her strategic growth expertise, private equity acumen, and organizational development prowess. Murray will continue with R+M, focusing on agency and client growth initiatives.
Before joining R+M, Colucci was Chief Operating Officer for The Lockwood Group, an industry leader in scientific-based medical communications, a 5-time Inc. Magazine 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America, and a 7-time Best Places to Work in Connecticut winner. She was instrumental in attracting the strategic investment of $360M made by the Private Equity Group Ares Management before her exit in 2022.
“R+M’s team is ready for the next gear, and Christine’s expertise makes her uniquely qualified to guide the company in this new era of growth. From our first conversation, we both knew that we were just getting started,” shared Beverly Murray. “Her appointment is a testament to R+M's commitment to the continuous advancement of its employees and client services.”
Under Colucci’s leadership, R+M's dedicated team of strategists, designers, writers, and 'dragon slayers' will continue to play a vital role in delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients. The agency remains committed to maintaining high standards, passionate creativity, and leveraging business as a force for good, which reflects its B Corp Certification.
"Beverly Murray has been an inspirational figure at the helm of R+M, and while I am honored to take on this role, I am also mindful of the significant responsibility it entails as she has set the bar high on what it means to live the R+M brand in everything we do, no exceptions,” said Christine Colucci. "I look forward to building on this solid foundation, assessing R+M’s offering through our growth lens, and empowering our talented team to dream and deliver forward."
About R+M
R+M is a brand experience agency focused on companies that positively impact our lives, strengthened by its center of excellence on high-growth brands in transition. Its services strengthen and launch brands, accelerate lead generation, and nurture recurring revenue. As a Certified B Corporation, the agency is committed to using business as a force for good. Furthering its commitment to a triple bottom line of people, planet, and profits, the agency is a 100% carbon offset donor through NC Greenpower and a certified employer of Family Forward NC. Move your business forward at www.rmagency.com.
