Chase Construction Northwest Simplifies Roof Replacement with New Insurance Coverage Evaluation Service

By offering expert roof inspections, we can help homeowners determine if they have a valid claim and guide them through the steps of the insurance process.”EDGEWOOD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chase Construction Northwest, a provider of commercial and residential roofing services based in Edgewood, WA and serving the Puget Sound area, has introduced a new roof Insurance Coverage Evaluation service. This service is designed to streamline the insurance claims process for homeowners, helping them determine eligibility for competitive pricing and advantageous deals for their roofing needs.
"Many of our customers don't realize that their roof replacements can often be covered by their insurance company," says Chase Beattie, owner of Chase Construction Northwest. "We know how stressful and expensive roof repairs can be, especially with prices going up everywhere. Dealing with insurance companies can add to that stress. Our goal is to make this process as easy and beneficial as possible for our customers. By offering expert roof inspections, we can help homeowners determine if they have a valid claim and guide them through the steps of the insurance process."
Founded in 2002 by Joel Beattie, Chase Construction Northwest has built a strong reputation in the roofing industry based on exceptional service and quality craftsmanship. Today, under the leadership of his son, Chase Beattie, the company maintains a commitment to these values, delivering high-quality roofing systems and exceptional customer care.
Chase Construction Northwest offers a full spectrum of roofing services, including residential and commercial roofing, roof upgrades, and attic insulation installation. The new roof Insurance Coverage Evaluation service focuses on helping customers maximize their insurance benefits. Chase Construction Northwest provides detailed roof inspections to assess potential damage and determine eligibility for insurance claims. Their team of experts provides free in-home estimates for roof replacements and evaluates whether the homeowner's insurance plan will cover the job. They have assisted many homeowners in maximizing their insurance benefits to partially or fully cover their roof replacement.
"Homeowners should not have to navigate the complexities of insurance claims on their own," adds Beattie. "We are here to offer our expertise, ensuring they receive the coverage they deserve without the hassle. We’re always happy to help and believe in going the extra mile to cut costs and provide the best service possible."
Chase Construction Northwest invites homeowners in the Puget Sound area to explore their new insurance coverage evaluation service. The company is committed to providing reliable support and maintaining its standing as a respected partner in the roofing industry.
For more information about Chase Construction Northwest and its services, visit https://chasenw.com/ or contact their office at (253) 544-3651.
About Chase Construction Northwest
Chase Construction Northwest, is a licensed, bonded, and insured roofing contractor serving the greater Puget Sound area. With over three decades of experience, they specialize in providing reliable roofing repairs, replacements, installations, and maintenance services.
